Arizona Cardinals are meeting with some big guards heading into the 2023 NFL Draft

It is the first draft class for Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears as the Arizona Cardinals front office braintrust, so we don’t have a ton of information to go off of yet.

We can look back at some of their work in New England, Tennessee and Detroit, but they were just a piece of the puzzle, now they get to make the calls.

One of the first things Jess and I noticed as we talked about the 2023 offensive line class that the Arizona Cardinals are doing a ton of work on, is just how big the guards are they are meeting with.

Check out the names and the sizes:

Anthony Bradford, LSU - 6-4 332lbs

McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga - 6-6 324lbs

Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion - 6-6 320lbs

Steve Avila, TCU - 6-4 332lbs

It is interesting to see the size of these players compared to what we saw in the Kliff Kingsbury era until they brought in Will Hernandez who came in at 6-3 327lbs in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Justin Pugh was the main starter at the left guard spot for the Cardinals from 2019-2021 and weighed in at 311lbs. He came into the league at 307lbs.

J.R. Sweezy was 6-5 298lbs coming out and played at 305lbs.

Max Garcia came out at 6-4 309lbs.

So, these prospects are significantly bigger and more in the mold of Hernandez.

I looked back at the draft picks and signings Monti Ossenfort was part of and those guys didn’t fit the above either.

So, was this a result of being with the Tennessee Titans the last couple of seasons and seeing Rodger Saffold (325lbs) and Nate Davis (6-5 320 lbs) kick peoples ass?

Obviously meetings mean little, but it is interesting to see the guys they have been talking with.