How Well Do You Know the Cardinals 2023 Free Agent Signees?

Today, we are going to test your knowledge of the Cardinals’ 2023 free agent and waiver wire signees.

Here’s the thing —- answer these questions based on your instincts, For the sake of everyone answering the questions, please do not look up the answers. Test yourself. See how many questions you answer correctly.

Here is the current list of the free agents and waiver wire pickups the Cardinals have acquired this off-season:

QB:

David Blough

Jeff Driskel

Poll Who has more NFL starts?

RB:

Corey Clement

Poll How many NFL games has Corey Clement started?

15

7

1

WR:

Zach Pascal

Greg Dortch

Poll Of the 2023 UFA signees, where does Zach Pascal rank in terms of number of games played?

3rd

4th

5th

TE:

Noah Togiai

Poll How many NFL games has Noah Togaia played?

5

3

OL:

Dennis Daley

Elijah Wilkerson

Hjalte Froholdt

Jackson Barton

Kelvin Beachum

Poll Aside from Kelvin Beachum, which OL has the most career starts?

Wilkerson

Barton

Poll How many NFL games has Kelvin Beachum started?

147

137

DL:

Jonathan Ledbetter

Carlos Watkins

Kevin Strong

L.J. Collier

Poll Which of these DL has made the most NFL starts?

Watkins

Strong

LB:

Krys Barnes

Kyzir White

Josh Woods

Ezekiel Turner

Poll How do these LBs rank in terms of number of NFL games played?

White, Woods, Turner, Barnes

White, Turner, Barnes, Woods

White, Woods, Barnes, Turner

CB:

Antonio Hamilton

Rashad Fenton

Kris Boyd

Poll Which of these CBs has played in the most NFL games?

Fenton

S:

Jovante Moffatt

K:

Matt Prater

Poll How many NFL games has Matt Prater played?

Between 200 - 224

Questions About all fo the Signees Combined:

Poll How many combined NFL games have the Cardinals 2023 signees played

Between 700-900

Poll How many career starts do the Cardinals 2023 free agents have combined? (not including Matt Prater)

Between 320 - 360

Poll How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have played in a Super Bowl?

4

3

2

1

Poll How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have won a Super Bowl ring?

2

1

Once 100 ROTB members answer the questions, I will provide the answers and talk about some of the things I learned while doing the research.

Thank you, as always, for your tremendous contributions.