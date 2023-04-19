 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Well Do You Know the Cardinals 2023 Free Agent Signees?

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Today, we are going to test your knowledge of the Cardinals’ 2023 free agent and waiver wire signees.

Here’s the thing —- answer these questions based on your instincts, For the sake of everyone answering the questions, please do not look up the answers. Test yourself. See how many questions you answer correctly.

Here is the current list of the free agents and waiver wire pickups the Cardinals have acquired this off-season:

QB:

  • David Blough
  • Jeff Driskel

Poll

Who has more NFL starts?

view results
  • 28%
    Blough
    (42 votes)
  • 72%
    Driskel
    (108 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

RB:

  • Corey Clement

Poll

How many NFL games has Corey Clement started?

view results
  • 8%
    24
    (11 votes)
  • 32%
    15
    (43 votes)
  • 39%
    7
    (52 votes)
  • 9%
    1
    (13 votes)
  • 9%
    0
    (12 votes)
131 votes total Vote Now

WR:

  • Zach Pascal
  • Greg Dortch

Poll

Of the 2023 UFA signees, where does Zach Pascal rank in terms of number of games played?

view results
  • 23%
    2nd
    (26 votes)
  • 29%
    3rd
    (33 votes)
  • 18%
    4th
    (20 votes)
  • 16%
    5th
    (18 votes)
  • 12%
    7th
    (14 votes)
111 votes total Vote Now

TE:

  • Noah Togiai

Poll

How many NFL games has Noah Togaia played?

view results
  • 11%
    8
    (12 votes)
  • 14%
    5
    (15 votes)
  • 36%
    3
    (39 votes)
  • 37%
    0
    (40 votes)
106 votes total Vote Now

OL:

  • Dennis Daley
  • Elijah Wilkerson
  • Hjalte Froholdt
  • Jackson Barton
  • Kelvin Beachum

Poll

Aside from Kelvin Beachum, which OL has the most career starts?

view results
  • 32%
    Daley
    (34 votes)
  • 25%
    Wilkerson
    (27 votes)
  • 13%
    Barton
    (14 votes)
  • 28%
    Froholdt
    (30 votes)
105 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many NFL games has Kelvin Beachum started?

view results
  • 20%
    157
    (19 votes)
  • 31%
    147
    (30 votes)
  • 28%
    137
    (27 votes)
  • 19%
    127
    (18 votes)
94 votes total Vote Now

DL:

  • Jonathan Ledbetter
  • Carlos Watkins
  • Kevin Strong
  • L.J. Collier

Poll

Which of these DL has made the most NFL starts?

view results
  • 16%
    Ledbetter
    (16 votes)
  • 27%
    Watkins
    (26 votes)
  • 16%
    Strong
    (16 votes)
  • 39%
    Collier
    (38 votes)
96 votes total Vote Now

LB:

  • Krys Barnes
  • Kyzir White
  • Josh Woods
  • Ezekiel Turner

Poll

How do these LBs rank in terms of number of NFL games played?

view results
  • 10%
    White, Barnes, Woods, Turner
    (8 votes)
  • 18%
    White, Woods, Turner, Barnes
    (14 votes)
  • 24%
    White, Turner, Barnes, Woods
    (18 votes)
  • 10%
    White, Woods, Barnes, Turner
    (8 votes)
  • 35%
    White, Turner, Woods, Barnes
    (26 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

CB:

  • Antonio Hamilton
  • Rashad Fenton
  • Kris Boyd

Poll

Which of these CBs has played in the most NFL games?

view results
  • 53%
    Hamilton
    (41 votes)
  • 35%
    Fenton
    (27 votes)
  • 11%
    Boyd
    (9 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

S:

  • Jovante Moffatt

K:

  • Matt Prater

Poll

How many NFL games has Matt Prater played?

view results
  • 57%
    More than 225
    (44 votes)
  • 35%
    Between 200 - 224
    (27 votes)
  • 7%
    Between 180-199
    (6 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

Questions About all fo the Signees Combined:

Poll

How many combined NFL games have the Cardinals 2023 signees played

view results
  • 4%
    More than 1,200
    (3 votes)
  • 42%
    Between 700-900
    (29 votes)
  • 52%
    Less than 699
    (36 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many career starts do the Cardinals 2023 free agents have combined? (not including Matt Prater)

view results
  • 6%
    More than 400
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Between 320 - 360
    (12 votes)
  • 72%
    Below 300
    (43 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have played in a Super Bowl?

view results
  • 4%
    5
    (3 votes)
  • 6%
    4
    (4 votes)
  • 25%
    3
    (16 votes)
  • 33%
    2
    (21 votes)
  • 19%
    1
    (12 votes)
  • 9%
    0
    (6 votes)
62 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have won a Super Bowl ring?

view results
  • 3%
    3
    (2 votes)
  • 18%
    2
    (12 votes)
  • 46%
    1
    (30 votes)
  • 31%
    0
    (20 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Once 100 ROTB members answer the questions, I will provide the answers and talk about some of the things I learned while doing the research.

Thank you, as always, for your tremendous contributions.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...