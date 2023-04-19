How Well Do You Know the Cardinals 2023 Free Agent Signees?

Today, we are going to test your knowledge of the Cardinals’ 2023 free agent and waiver wire signees.
Here’s the thing —- answer these questions based on your instincts, For the sake of everyone answering the questions, please do not look up the answers. Test yourself. See how many questions you answer correctly.
Here is the current list of the free agents and waiver wire pickups the Cardinals have acquired this off-season:
QB:
- David Blough
- Jeff Driskel
Poll
Who has more NFL starts?
-
28%
Blough
-
72%
Driskel
RB:
- Corey Clement
Poll
How many NFL games has Corey Clement started?
-
8%
24
-
32%
15
-
39%
7
-
9%
1
-
9%
0
WR:
- Zach Pascal
- Greg Dortch
Poll
Of the 2023 UFA signees, where does Zach Pascal rank in terms of number of games played?
-
23%
2nd
-
29%
3rd
-
18%
4th
-
16%
5th
-
12%
7th
TE:
- Noah Togiai
Poll
How many NFL games has Noah Togaia played?
-
11%
8
-
14%
5
-
36%
3
-
37%
0
OL:
- Dennis Daley
- Elijah Wilkerson
- Hjalte Froholdt
- Jackson Barton
- Kelvin Beachum
Poll
Aside from Kelvin Beachum, which OL has the most career starts?
-
32%
Daley
-
25%
Wilkerson
-
13%
Barton
-
28%
Froholdt
Poll
How many NFL games has Kelvin Beachum started?
-
20%
157
-
31%
147
-
28%
137
-
19%
127
DL:
- Jonathan Ledbetter
- Carlos Watkins
- Kevin Strong
- L.J. Collier
Poll
Which of these DL has made the most NFL starts?
-
16%
Ledbetter
-
27%
Watkins
-
16%
Strong
-
39%
Collier
LB:
- Krys Barnes
- Kyzir White
- Josh Woods
- Ezekiel Turner
Poll
How do these LBs rank in terms of number of NFL games played?
-
10%
White, Barnes, Woods, Turner
-
18%
White, Woods, Turner, Barnes
-
24%
White, Turner, Barnes, Woods
-
10%
White, Woods, Barnes, Turner
-
35%
White, Turner, Woods, Barnes
CB:
- Antonio Hamilton
- Rashad Fenton
- Kris Boyd
Poll
Which of these CBs has played in the most NFL games?
-
53%
Hamilton
-
35%
Fenton
-
11%
Boyd
S:
- Jovante Moffatt
K:
- Matt Prater
Poll
How many NFL games has Matt Prater played?
-
57%
More than 225
-
35%
Between 200 - 224
-
7%
Between 180-199
Questions About all fo the Signees Combined:
Poll
How many combined NFL games have the Cardinals 2023 signees played
-
4%
More than 1,200
-
42%
Between 700-900
-
52%
Less than 699
Poll
How many career starts do the Cardinals 2023 free agents have combined? (not including Matt Prater)
-
6%
More than 400
-
20%
Between 320 - 360
-
72%
Below 300
Poll
How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have played in a Super Bowl?
-
4%
5
-
6%
4
-
25%
3
-
33%
2
-
19%
1
-
9%
0
Poll
How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have won a Super Bowl ring?
-
3%
3
-
18%
2
-
46%
1
-
31%
0
Once 100 ROTB members answer the questions, I will provide the answers and talk about some of the things I learned while doing the research.
Thank you, as always, for your tremendous contributions.
