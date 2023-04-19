Could a Trey Lance trade change things for the Arizona Cardinals trade market?

Happy NFL Draft trade days.

The San Francisco 49ers are dipping their toe in the trade pools all of a sudden with the guy they spent a ton of NFL Draft compensation to get in Trey Lance, as they are “taking calls” which means that they are letting other teams know they are willing to listen to trade offers.

The question becomes what could be the compensation?

Bill Barnwell speculated:

This deal values Lance as being worth the 39th pick in a typical draft, which is probably fair given what little we know about him after his first two seasons. Nothing about how the Niners have handled his situation suggests they still value him like the player they gave up three first-round picks to acquire.

His suggestion was:

Barnwell has the Niners parting with Lance, all three of their third-round picks, and a sixth-round pick for the 21st overall selection and quarterback Nick Mullens.

So, if it is Minnesota that doesn’t change much, but what if it is Houston and pick 33? What about Indianapolis and 35?

That is quite the new wrinkle in things, but it will be interesting to see how this works out over the next eight days.