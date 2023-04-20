2023 Cardinals’ Free Agent Signees: Answers to the Numbers of Games Played and Career Starts

Career NFL Games —- Career NFL Starts
QB:
- David Blough —- 9 games, 7 starts
- Jeff Driskel —- 33 games, 11 starts
Who has more NFL starts?
ROTB Answer: Driskel CORRECT!
RB:
- Corey Clement —- 72 games, 1 start
How many NFL games has Corey Clement started?
ROTB Answer: 7
Correct Answer; 1
- Note —- Clement’s best game was in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots, in which he caught 4 passes for 100 yards.
WR:
- Zach Pascal —- 81 games, 46 starts
- Greg Dortch —- 23 games, 6 starts
Of the 2023 UFA signees, where does Zach Pascal rank in terms of number of games played?
ROTB Answer: 2nd
Correct Answer: 5th (behind Prater, Beachum, White, Hamilton)
TE:
- Noah Togiai —- 3 games, 0 starts
How many NFL games has Noah Togaia played?
ROTB Answer: 0
Correct Answer: 3
OL:
- Dennis Daley —- 51 games, 36 starts
- Elijah Wilkerson —- 67 games, 36 starts
- Hjalte Froholdt —- 31 games, 8 starts
- Jackson Barton —- 8 games, 0 starts
- Kelvin Beachum —- 152 games, 147 starts
Aside from Kelvin Beachum, which OL has the most career starts?
ROTB Answer: Froholdt
Correct Answer: Daley, and Wilkerson with 36
How many NFL games has Kelvin Beachum started?
ROTB Answer: 147 CORRECT!
DL:
- Jonathan Ledbetter —- 16 games, 4 starts
- Carlos Watkins —- 69 games, 36 starts
- Kevin Strong —- 36 games, 2 starts
- L.J. Collier —- 45 games, 16 starts
Which of these DL has made the most NFL starts?
ROTB Answer: Collier
Correct Answer: Watkins
LB:
- Krys Barnes —- 35 games, 24 starts
- Kyzir White —- 84 games, 45 starts
- Josh Woods —- 54 games, 1 start
- Ezekiel Turner —- 64 games, 2 starts
How do these LBs rank in terms of number of NFL games played?
ROTB Answer: White, Turner, Barnes, Woods
Correct Answer: White, Turner, Woods, Barnes
CB:
- Antonio Hamilton —- 84 games, 9 starts
- Rashad Fenton —- 49 games, 17 starts
- Kris Boyd —- 58 games, 6 starts
Which of these CBs has played in the most NFL games?
ROTB Answer: Hamilton CORRECT!
S:
- Jovante Moffatt —- 17 games, 0 starts
K:
- Matt Prater —- 233 games
How many NFL games has Matt Prater played?
ROTB Answer: More than 225 CORRECT!
Questions About all fo the Signees Combined:
How many combined NFL games have the Cardinals 2023 signees played?
ROTB Answer: Less than 699
Correct Answer: 1,370
How many career starts do the Cardinals 2023 free agents have combined? (not including Matt Prater)
ROTB Answer: Below 300
Correct Answer: 460
How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have played in a Super Bowl?
ROTB Answer: 2
Correct Answer: 5 (Clement-PHI, Pascal-PHI, White-PHI, Fenton-KC, Prater-DEN)
How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have won a Super Bowl ring?
ROTB Answer: 1
Correct Answer: 2 (Clement-PHI, Fenton-KC)
Thank all of you for your excellent contributions. I think I would have answered pretty much all of the questions the same as you, before I conducted the research. I learned a lot from this and will share what I learned on today’s Red Rain Podcast and when I chime in on the discussion later on, after I hear your reactions.
Your reactions?
