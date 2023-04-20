2023 Cardinals’ Free Agent Signees: Answers to the Numbers of Games Played and Career Starts

Career NFL Games —- Career NFL Starts

QB:

David Blough —- 9 games, 7 starts

Jeff Driskel —- 33 games, 11 starts

Who has more NFL starts?

ROTB Answer: Driskel CORRECT!

RB:

Corey Clement —- 72 games, 1 start

How many NFL games has Corey Clement started?

ROTB Answer: 7

Correct Answer; 1

Note —- Clement’s best game was in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots, in which he caught 4 passes for 100 yards.

WR:

Zach Pascal —- 81 games, 46 starts

Greg Dortch —- 23 games, 6 starts

Of the 2023 UFA signees, where does Zach Pascal rank in terms of number of games played?

ROTB Answer: 2nd

Correct Answer: 5th (behind Prater, Beachum, White, Hamilton)

TE:

Noah Togiai —- 3 games, 0 starts

How many NFL games has Noah Togaia played?

ROTB Answer: 0

Correct Answer: 3

OL:

Dennis Daley —- 51 games, 36 starts

Elijah Wilkerson —- 67 games, 36 starts

Hjalte Froholdt —- 31 games, 8 starts

Jackson Barton —- 8 games, 0 starts

Kelvin Beachum —- 152 games, 147 starts

Aside from Kelvin Beachum, which OL has the most career starts?

ROTB Answer: Froholdt

Correct Answer: Daley, and Wilkerson with 36

How many NFL games has Kelvin Beachum started?

ROTB Answer: 147 CORRECT!

DL:

Jonathan Ledbetter —- 16 games, 4 starts

Carlos Watkins —- 69 games, 36 starts

Kevin Strong —- 36 games, 2 starts

L.J. Collier —- 45 games, 16 starts

Which of these DL has made the most NFL starts?

ROTB Answer: Collier

Correct Answer: Watkins

LB:

Krys Barnes —- 35 games, 24 starts

Kyzir White —- 84 games, 45 starts

Josh Woods —- 54 games, 1 start

Ezekiel Turner —- 64 games, 2 starts

How do these LBs rank in terms of number of NFL games played?

ROTB Answer: White, Turner, Barnes, Woods

Correct Answer: White, Turner, Woods, Barnes

CB:

Antonio Hamilton —- 84 games, 9 starts

Rashad Fenton —- 49 games, 17 starts

Kris Boyd —- 58 games, 6 starts

Which of these CBs has played in the most NFL games?

ROTB Answer: Hamilton CORRECT!

S:

Jovante Moffatt —- 17 games, 0 starts

K:

Matt Prater —- 233 games

How many NFL games has Matt Prater played?

ROTB Answer: More than 225 CORRECT!

Questions About all fo the Signees Combined:

How many combined NFL games have the Cardinals 2023 signees played?

ROTB Answer: Less than 699

Correct Answer: 1,370

How many career starts do the Cardinals 2023 free agents have combined? (not including Matt Prater)

ROTB Answer: Below 300

Correct Answer: 460

How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have played in a Super Bowl?

ROTB Answer: 2

Correct Answer: 5 (Clement-PHI, Pascal-PHI, White-PHI, Fenton-KC, Prater-DEN)

How many of the Cardinals 2023 free agents have won a Super Bowl ring?

ROTB Answer: 1

Correct Answer: 2 (Clement-PHI, Fenton-KC)

Thank all of you for your excellent contributions. I think I would have answered pretty much all of the questions the same as you, before I conducted the research. I learned a lot from this and will share what I learned on today’s Red Rain Podcast and when I chime in on the discussion later on, after I hear your reactions.

Your reactions?