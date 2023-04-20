 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: Will Fans and Sponsors Force Bidwill Out? Why Cardinals Roster Might Be Better than People Think

By Walter Mitchell
Cardinals fans and their sponsors have the power to force Michael Bidwill to relinquish his control of the organization. Are you willing to act?

Do you think the Cardinals’ roster is the worst in the NFL, the way so many pundits are claiming?

What do you think of the additions the Cardinals have made this off-season?

