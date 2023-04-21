Some intriguing details and information behind the Arizona Cardinals new uniforms

Everyone has their opinion on the new uniforms for the Arizona Cardinals, but the reality is these are upgrades from the previous iterations.

Let's not pretend like this isn't a huge improvement. pic.twitter.com/zoMCY0lN4a — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 21, 2023

The good people at NFL Fashion Advice do a nice job of outlining a lot of the subtle changes and why they are made.

I'm digging the look of the logo on the helmet. And the specks of silver don't bother me at all. pic.twitter.com/breOKR8t1K — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 21, 2023

It's no secret that I'm not a fan of the blackout look. But if forced to pick my favorite in the NFL, I think these Cardinals outfits are neck and neck with the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/ii5m9vOTuW — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 21, 2023

The more I look at these, the more I think silver was the right choice. Subtle contrast with white that complements the whole look. Allows the silver facemask to work as well. Job well done, Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/L9NWhWyxTp — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 21, 2023

While I was hoping to see the Cardinals match the striping/style on their primary sets, this approach is very much in line with their uniform history. So I understand the logic behind the choice. Still want "Arizona" smaller and to see white pants paired with red occasionally. pic.twitter.com/egc1JfLX9T — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) April 21, 2023

So, the big thing was trying to update the old look of the Arizona Cardinals and keeping it within the “history” of the team.

That is why you see what you see and why the changes are “subtle” but they are big.

I was not a huge fan of the red to begin with, but the jerseys have grown on me with the details that the Cardinals really put in.

Look at the back of the red jersey:

The oversized Arizona feels like a universal complaint, but that seems to be more of a Nike thing over a Cardinals thing, but love the collar and NFL emblem, as well as the white with the silver outline. The silver on each jersey is consistent and plays well with each color which could explain why they went silver over copper.

As NFL Fashion said up top, the silver really is subtle and more of an accent on the white uniforms and makes things look clean:

One of the most unique portions of the jerseys is how each one has a different color Arizona Cardinals logo on it:

If I were to grade each one, this is how I would do it:

Icey Whites: A+

Blackout: B+

All Reds: C+

The concept put forth here would change my reds to an A because these look slick:

The Cardinals home uniforms look much better with white pants. pic.twitter.com/ghf3PlZIRG — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) April 21, 2023

I am grabbing a white from Fanatics next week after the draft, but would love to know what, if any color you would grab?