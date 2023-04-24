 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals tied to every player available with the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Seth Cox
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

It is not uncommon for all of the crap from around the league to spill out this time of year and in it you can find a kernel of truth.

The question is, do you want to be wading through all of that crap?

Today a number of NFL intellectuals dropped mock drafts, and the theme of the day is... No one knows anything.

So, Peter King has the Arizona Cardinals trading back, but if they don’t they could take Paris Johnson Jr. third overall?

Then you have:

So, the Cardinals could take Paris Johnson Jr. or Devon Witherspoon with the third overall pick, so don’t be surprised.

To recap... Peter King has the Cardinals trading back and taking Christian Gonzalez, but if they stay put it’ll be Paris Johnson Jr.

Someone named Corbin Smith put NFL in his name and he wouldn’t be surprised if the Cardinals take Devon Witherspoon at three.

Todd McShay believes the Cardinals would have interest in Peter Skoronski if they move back.

All of that and Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson Jr. are not even mentioned.

What we know... Is Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears have everyone guessing, and maybe that is because they cannot act until the Houston Texans domino falls in front of them.

However, the noise is out there today, and it will be even worse the next three days.

