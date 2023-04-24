Arizona Cardinals tied to every player available with the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

It is not uncommon for all of the crap from around the league to spill out this time of year and in it you can find a kernel of truth.

The question is, do you want to be wading through all of that crap?

Today a number of NFL intellectuals dropped mock drafts, and the theme of the day is... No one knows anything.

well good morning Peter King pic.twitter.com/4x2ctmpsNc — Dylan Bishop (@villainbishop) April 24, 2023

So, Peter King has the Arizona Cardinals trading back, but if they don’t they could take Paris Johnson Jr. third overall?

Then you have:

From a few recent conversations I've had, I would not be surprised if the Cardinals pick Devon Witherspoon third overall on Thursday night.



Would lead to interesting ripple effects for teams picking behind them, including Seahawks. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 24, 2023

So, the Cardinals could take Paris Johnson Jr. or Devon Witherspoon with the third overall pick, so don’t be surprised.

The Arizona Cardinals could have interest in trading back and targeting Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, per @McShay13.



Can the team justify taking a guard top 12? — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) April 24, 2023

To recap... Peter King has the Cardinals trading back and taking Christian Gonzalez, but if they stay put it’ll be Paris Johnson Jr.

Someone named Corbin Smith put NFL in his name and he wouldn’t be surprised if the Cardinals take Devon Witherspoon at three.

Todd McShay believes the Cardinals would have interest in Peter Skoronski if they move back.

All of that and Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson Jr. are not even mentioned.

What we know... Is Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears have everyone guessing, and maybe that is because they cannot act until the Houston Texans domino falls in front of them.

However, the noise is out there today, and it will be even worse the next three days.