Cardinals Reacts Survey: What do you want the Arizona Cardinals to do in the 2023 NFL Draft?

It is time, for Arizona Cardinals fans to make a decision on what they want to happen before the 2023 NFL Draft happens on Thursday, we need to know exactly what you want to happen.

Who is too big of a question, although I feel like most people feel like Will Anderson Jr. should be the guy if they stay at three.

However, the question is, do you want the Arizona Cardinals to trade the third overall pick or take their top prospect, no matter who it is, with the third pick?

It is an interesting question and one I am excited to see the outcome of come Thursday evening.

