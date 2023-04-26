2023 NFL Mock Draft: Arizona Cardinals move down, in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

Happy day before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Justin and I did a dueling mock draft, I had the odds, he had the evens and that makes things more interesting than when you do your own mock and can finagle players how you want to, and this is one to listen to, as the Arizona Cardinals trade down and miss out on Paris Johnson Jr. because Justin made a move up with another team.

Justin and I close out the pre-draft part of the year with the most accurate and realistic 2023 mock NFL Draft you will ever see until something real happens to blow it all up.

All 31 picks plus trades, and even some picks for the teams who don’t have first round picks.

No matter what team you root for this mock draft is sure to make you feel happy, angry, or indifferent.

