Why is Isaiah Not on the Field forJG’s Mini-Camp?

Background: Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) alongside Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas
I posed questions about Isaiah Simmons and his 5th year option (decision due by May 1st) in my “Concerns” article yesterday. Today, this tweet just arrived:
Didn't see DeAndre Hopkins, Buddy Baker or Isaiah Simmons during the open day of the Cardinals' voluntary veterans minicamp on Wednesday.— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) April 26, 2023
D.J. Humphries and Marquise Brown were working out off to the side.
Your guess is as good as mine.
Let’s poll the ROTB audience:
Poll
Isaiah is not practicing on the field during JG’s Mini-Camp because he’s...
-
32%
Not risking injury before his 5th year option decision
-
19%
He’s privately holding out for a new contract after 3 years like Kyler did
-
11%
He’s been told they are going to trade him
-
6%
He’s pissed about the Budda Baker situation
-
13%
He has privately asked to be traded
-
4%
He’s getting treatment for an injury
-
6%
He’s been asked to play a position he doesn’t prefer
-
5%
Other (please indicate in comments)
My guess: (based on his last couple of tweets)
April 16, 2023
Blessed! pic.twitter.com/iN4VIayiu8— Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) April 16, 2023
He’s pissed about the Budda Baker situation and he has asked to be traded. Isaiah was also very fond of Kliff Kingsbury. Perhaps the manner in which Kliff was fired is also a factor.
I hope I am mistaken.
What do you think is going on?
On an otherwise happy note, the attendance at JG’s mini-camp is excellent!
First look at 2023 @AZCardinals, including HC Jonathan Gannon, WR Zach Pascal, QB Colt McCoy: pic.twitter.com/tLepxsqAyR— Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) April 26, 2023
Voluntary minicamp underway in Tempe for the Arizona Cardinals pic.twitter.com/3ncH0oozpI— PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) April 26, 2023
And here is a possible Zaven Collins story for another day:
Zaven Collins working out with the Arizona Cardinals OLBs at voluntary minicamp— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) April 26, 2023
@PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/kVETlChXBJ
