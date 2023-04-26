Why is Isaiah Not on the Field forJG’s Mini-Camp?

Background: Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) alongside Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas

I posed questions about Isaiah Simmons and his 5th year option (decision due by May 1st) in my “Concerns” article yesterday. Today, this tweet just arrived:

Didn't see DeAndre Hopkins, Buddy Baker or Isaiah Simmons during the open day of the Cardinals' voluntary veterans minicamp on Wednesday.



D.J. Humphries and Marquise Brown were working out off to the side. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) April 26, 2023

Your guess is as good as mine.

Let’s poll the ROTB audience:

Poll Isaiah is not practicing on the field during JG’s Mini-Camp because he’s... Not risking injury before his 5th year option decision

He’s privately holding out for a new contract after 3 years like Kyler did

He’s been told they are going to trade him

He’s pissed about the Budda Baker situation

He has privately asked to be traded

He’s getting treatment for an injury

He’s been asked to play a position he doesn’t prefer

Other (please indicate in comments) vote view results 32% Not risking injury before his 5th year option decision (80 votes)

19% He’s privately holding out for a new contract after 3 years like Kyler did (47 votes)

11% He’s been told they are going to trade him (29 votes)

6% He’s pissed about the Budda Baker situation (15 votes)

13% He has privately asked to be traded (34 votes)

4% He’s getting treatment for an injury (12 votes)

6% He’s been asked to play a position he doesn’t prefer (15 votes)

5% Other (please indicate in comments) (14 votes) 246 votes total Vote Now

My guess: (based on his last couple of tweets)

He’s pissed about the Budda Baker situation and he has asked to be traded. Isaiah was also very fond of Kliff Kingsbury. Perhaps the manner in which Kliff was fired is also a factor.

I hope I am mistaken.

What do you think is going on?

On an otherwise happy note, the attendance at JG’s mini-camp is excellent!

First look at 2023 @AZCardinals, including HC Jonathan Gannon, WR Zach Pascal, QB Colt McCoy: pic.twitter.com/tLepxsqAyR — Paul Calvisi (@PaulCalvisi) April 26, 2023

Voluntary minicamp underway in Tempe for the Arizona Cardinals pic.twitter.com/3ncH0oozpI — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) April 26, 2023

And here is a possible Zaven Collins story for another day: