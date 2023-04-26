 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is Isaiah Not on the Field forJG’s Mini-Camp?

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Background: Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) alongside Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas

I posed questions about Isaiah Simmons and his 5th year option (decision due by May 1st) in my “Concerns” article yesterday. Today, this tweet just arrived:

Your guess is as good as mine.

Let’s poll the ROTB audience:

Poll

Isaiah is not practicing on the field during JG’s Mini-Camp because he’s...

view results
  • 32%
    Not risking injury before his 5th year option decision
    (80 votes)
  • 19%
    He’s privately holding out for a new contract after 3 years like Kyler did
    (47 votes)
  • 11%
    He’s been told they are going to trade him
    (29 votes)
  • 6%
    He’s pissed about the Budda Baker situation
    (15 votes)
  • 13%
    He has privately asked to be traded
    (34 votes)
  • 4%
    He’s getting treatment for an injury
    (12 votes)
  • 6%
    He’s been asked to play a position he doesn’t prefer
    (15 votes)
  • 5%
    Other (please indicate in comments)
    (14 votes)
246 votes total Vote Now

My guess: (based on his last couple of tweets)

He’s pissed about the Budda Baker situation and he has asked to be traded. Isaiah was also very fond of Kliff Kingsbury. Perhaps the manner in which Kliff was fired is also a factor.

I hope I am mistaken.

What do you think is going on?

On an otherwise happy note, the attendance at JG’s mini-camp is excellent!

And here is a possible Zaven Collins story for another day:

