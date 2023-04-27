How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Happy 2023 NFL Draft Day one and all.
We have been working through this for the last four months and now we will start to figure out the Monti Ossenfort, Dave Sears, Jonathan Gannon philosophy of drafting for the Arizona Cardinals.
First off, let’s get to know everything we need to about the 2023 NFL Draft.
How do I watch the draft?
The draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, starting Thursday night.
The first round begins at 5 p.m. Arizona time. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 4 p.m. The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
The draft can be viewed on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
What picks do the Cardinals have?
Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals have:
- Round 1: Pick 3
- Round 2: Pick 34
- Round 3: Pick 66
- Round 3: Pick 96
- Round 4: Pick 105
- Round 5: Pick 168
- Round 6: Pick 180
- Round 6: Pick 213
DraftKings Sportsbook odds
Position of Team’s First Drafted Player:
- Offensive Lineman: +100
- Defensive Lineman/Edge: +160
- Cornerback: +300
- Running back: +4500
- Wide Receiver: +5500
- Tight End: +6000
- Linebacker: +7500
- Safety: +10000
- Quarterback: +10000
- Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper: +20000
