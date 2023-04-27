SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans prefer a trade down tonight for the Arizona Cardinals

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals have the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and if fans have their way, they will have a different pick when they step up to the podium and actually draft a player this year.

For the Cardinals, that means getting out of the third pick and getting something in return, but you have to know it may be a grind to get what they want.

It will be interesting, because 65% of Arizona Cardinals fans want to trade down instead of staying put and taking their top player.

We will see how it all plays out, but the Cardinals have a chance to begin their rebuild, now how will they handle it?

