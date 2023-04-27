 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Full draft order, picks tracker, and more

Here is the full list of NFL Draft picks made Day 1 by the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the league.

By Seth Cox Updated
NFL: NFL Draft Red Carpet Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Happy 2023 NFL Draft.

This will be where we discuss the 2023 NFL Draft, react to the picks, not involving the Arizona Cardinals, and the general discussion.

If things get out of control, make sure to try and go to the proper threads when the Cardinals make the trade out of three to either 10 or 11.

  1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB - Alabama
  2. Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB - Ohio State
  3. Arizona Cardinals trade to Houston Texans - Will Anderson Jr., Edge - Alabama
  4. Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richards, QB - Florida
  5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB - Illinois
  6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) traded to Arizona Cardinals - Paris Johnson Jr., OL - Ohio State
  7. Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, Edge - Texas Tech
  8. Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB - Texas
  9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) traded to Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Carter, DL - Georgia
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) traded to Chicago Bears - Darnell Wright, OT - Tennessee
  11. Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OL - Northwestern
  12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) traded to Cardinals traded to Lions - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Alabama
  13. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) - Lukas Van Ness, Edge - Iowa
  14. New England Patriots traded to Pittsburgh Steelers- Broderick Jones, OT - Georgia
  15. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers) - Will McDonald IV, Edge - Iowa State
  16. Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB - Mississippi State
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers traded to New England Patriots - Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon
  18. Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB - Iowa
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DT - Pittsburgh
  20. Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State
  21. Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR - TCU
  22. Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR - Boston College
  23. Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR - USC
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars traded to New York Giants - Deonte Banks, CB - Maryland
  25. New York Giants traded to Jacksonville Jaguars traded to Buffalo Bills - Dalton Kincaid, TE - Utah
  26. Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL - Michigan
  27. Buffalo Bills traded to Jacksonville Jaguars - Anton Harrison, OT - Oklahoma
  28. Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
  29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
  30. Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, Edge - Georgia
  31. Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge - Kansas State

