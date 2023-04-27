2023 NFL Draft: Full draft order, picks tracker, and more

Happy 2023 NFL Draft.
This will be where we discuss the 2023 NFL Draft, react to the picks, not involving the Arizona Cardinals, and the general discussion.
If things get out of control, make sure to try and go to the proper threads when the Cardinals make the trade out of three to either 10 or 11.
- Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - Bryce Young, QB - Alabama
- Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB - Ohio State
- Arizona Cardinals trade to Houston Texans - Will Anderson Jr., Edge - Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richards, QB - Florida
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Devon Witherspoon, CB - Illinois
- Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) traded to Arizona Cardinals - Paris Johnson Jr., OL - Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders - Tyree Wilson, Edge - Texas Tech
- Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson, RB - Texas
- Chicago Bears (from Carolina) traded to Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Carter, DL - Georgia
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) traded to Chicago Bears - Darnell Wright, OT - Tennessee
- Tennessee Titans - Peter Skoronski, OL - Northwestern
- Houston Texans (from Cleveland) traded to Cardinals traded to Lions - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - Alabama
- Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) - Lukas Van Ness, Edge - Iowa
- New England Patriots traded to Pittsburgh Steelers- Broderick Jones, OT - Georgia
- New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers) - Will McDonald IV, Edge - Iowa State
- Washington Commanders - Emmanuel Forbes, CB - Mississippi State
- Pittsburgh Steelers traded to New England Patriots - Christian Gonzalez, CB - Oregon
- Detroit Lions - Jack Campbell, LB - Iowa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Calijah Kancey, DT - Pittsburgh
- Seattle Seahawks - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR - Ohio State
- Los Angeles Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR - TCU
- Baltimore Ravens - Zay Flowers, WR - Boston College
- Minnesota Vikings - Jordan Addison, WR - USC
- Jacksonville Jaguars traded to New York Giants - Deonte Banks, CB - Maryland
- New York Giants traded to Jacksonville Jaguars traded to Buffalo Bills - Dalton Kincaid, TE - Utah
- Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith, DL - Michigan
- Buffalo Bills traded to Jacksonville Jaguars - Anton Harrison, OT - Oklahoma
- Cincinnati Bengals - Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
- New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
- Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith, Edge - Georgia
- Kansas City Chiefs - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge - Kansas State
