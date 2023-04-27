Arizona Cardinals forced to swap third round picks with Philadelphia Eagles due to tampering with Jonathan Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals cannot help themselves.
From the team:
The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on the settlement of an issue concerning an instance of impermissible contact by Arizona during its head coaching search this past January.
The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that General Manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game, a period during which contact is not permitted under the League’s Anti-Tampering Policy.
To resolve the matter between the two clubs, the Cardinals and Eagles have agreed to swap third round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cardinals receive Philadelphia’s fifth-round selection in 2024.
No matter what happens today, the Arizona Cardinals always know how to screw things up and be on the wrong end of things.
This is just another in a long-list of embarrassing self-owns for the Arizona Cardinals.
Eagles and Cardinals settled a tampering investigation today involving the hiring of former Philadelphia DC Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s HC, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2023
Terms: Eagles traded pick No. 94 in this draft and a 2024 5th-round pick to the Cardinals for pick No. 66 in this draft. pic.twitter.com/NTl49BleJE
