Arizona Cardinals trade third overall pick to Houston Texans

The Arizona Cardinals have traded the third overall pick for the Houston Texans first (1.12) second (2.33), 2024 first round pick and their 2024 third round pick.

With the pick the Houston Texans have selected Will Anderson Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals have been working overtime to try and move down and the Cardinals achieved it, and now we see how they keep going.

There are rumors the Cardinals are going to try and package DeAndre Hopkins and one of those day two picks to move back into round one.

If they end up with two first round picks, what are you thoughts on getting that?

The Cardinals need to come out with a number of picks and players in this draft to change things in this franchise.

They have started it with getting a first round pick that likely will be a top ten pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to go with their likely top ten pick.

What are your thoughts?