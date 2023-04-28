Cardinals Reacts Survey: Arizona Cardinals make two moves and select Paris Johnson Jr. in 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals made two trades in the first round and were forced to make another trade because they are sloppy.

That being said, the reality is they added an extra day two pick, added a potential top ten pick in 2024 and didn’t give up anything from their own draft capital after having the issues with the Eagles situation.

That begs the question, how would you grade the Arizona Cardinals first round?

To get your top player in the 2023 NFL Draft in Paris Johnson Jr., whether you agree or not is not the question, and to add to upgrade your second round pick and eventually your third round pick because you made a dumb mistake is something.

So, the Cardinals leave day one with:

Round 1 - Paris Johnson Jr.

Round 2 Pick 33

Round 3 Pick 81

Round 3 Pick 94

Round 3 Pick 96

Round 6 Pick 180

Round 6 Pick 213

So, the Cardinals sold their fourth and fifth round picks, but added an extra third.

Plus, they now own the Houston Texans first and third round picks from next year, so how would you grade round one of the 2023 NFL Draft?