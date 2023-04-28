Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals make 2 moves in first round, draft Paris Johnson Jr., and more 2023 NFL Draft news

Happy Friday and happy post first round draft one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals found a way to have the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft’s second round, so we will have more of that later.

First, let’s take a look around the web at all the news coming from the Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks.

Cardinals Swap Third-Round Picks With Eagles After Gannon Contact

Cardinals Trade No. 3 Pick To Texans, Move To No. 12

Kyler Meets Paris, And D-Hop Isn't Going Anywhere Right Now

After Second Trade, Cardinals Pick Up Paris Johnson In First Round

Eagles, Cardinals settle Gannon tampering probe with trade - ESPN

Texans draft C.J. Stroud at No. 2, then trade up for Will Anderson Jr. - ESPN

Cardinals say DeAndre Hopkins likely staying after busy draft night - ESPN

Arizona Cardinals NFL draft picks 2023 selection analysis - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Cardinals, Eagles settle tampering investigation with draft pick trade

Cardinals trade No. 3 NFL Draft pick to Texans, who pick Will Anderson

Cardinals select OL Paris Johnson in NFL Draft after trade with Lions

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray, teammates react to Paris Johnson Jr. pick

GM: DeAndre Hopkins not expected to be traded during NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals make trade with Philadelphia Eagles to settle tampering

2023 NFL draft order: Arizona Cardinals picks after trading No. 3 pick

Arizona Cardinals select Ohio State OL Paris Johnson No. 6 overall

Kyler Murray is fired up about the Cardinals’ first-round pick

GM Monti Ossenfort doesn’t see DeAndre Hopkins trade happening

