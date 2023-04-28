 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for day two

By Seth Cox
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP National Championship Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals did a nice job of navigating the 2023 NFL Draft in the first round, especially after what was a little calamity at the beginning.

Now, the 2023 NFL Draft is onto day two, here are the best prospects remaining with an Arizona Cardinals slant, first the Cardinals picks.

  • Round 2 Pick 33
  • Round 3 Pick 81
  • Round 3 Pick 94
  • Round 3 Pick 96
  • Round 6 Pick 180
  • Round 6 Pick 213
  1. Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia
  2. Joey Porter Jr., CB - Penn State
  3. John Michael Schmitz, C - Minnesota
  4. Keion White, DE - Georgia Tech
  5. Steve Avila, OG - TCU
  6. Brian Branch, S - Alabama
  7. Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame
  8. O’Cyrus Torrence, OG - Florida
  9. Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina
  10. Isaiah Foskey, Edge - Notre Dame
  11. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL - Northwestern
  12. BJ Ojulari, Edge - LSU
  13. Joe Tipmann, C - Wisconsin
  14. Luke Wypler, C - Ohio State
  15. Keeanu Benton, DL - Wisconsin
  16. Derick Hall, Edge - Auburn
  17. Byron Young, Edge - Tennessee
  18. Jalin Hyatt, WR - Tennessee
  19. DJ Turner, CB - Michigan
  20. Tuli Tulipulotu, Edge - USC
  21. Cedric Tillman, WR - Tennessee
  22. Drew Sanders, LB - Arkansas
  23. Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa
  24. Gervon Dexter, DL - Florida
  25. Tyler Steen, OL - Alabama
  26. Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA

There are plenty more, but these are the best available heading into 33 and potentially

