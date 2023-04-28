NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for day two

The Arizona Cardinals did a nice job of navigating the 2023 NFL Draft in the first round, especially after what was a little calamity at the beginning.
Now, the 2023 NFL Draft is onto day two, here are the best prospects remaining with an Arizona Cardinals slant, first the Cardinals picks.
- Round 2 Pick 33
- Round 3 Pick 81
- Round 3 Pick 94
- Round 3 Pick 96
- Round 6 Pick 180
- Round 6 Pick 213
- Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia
- Joey Porter Jr., CB - Penn State
- John Michael Schmitz, C - Minnesota
- Keion White, DE - Georgia Tech
- Steve Avila, OG - TCU
- Brian Branch, S - Alabama
- Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame
- O’Cyrus Torrence, OG - Florida
- Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina
- Isaiah Foskey, Edge - Notre Dame
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL - Northwestern
- BJ Ojulari, Edge - LSU
- Joe Tipmann, C - Wisconsin
- Luke Wypler, C - Ohio State
- Keeanu Benton, DL - Wisconsin
- Derick Hall, Edge - Auburn
- Byron Young, Edge - Tennessee
- Jalin Hyatt, WR - Tennessee
- DJ Turner, CB - Michigan
- Tuli Tulipulotu, Edge - USC
- Cedric Tillman, WR - Tennessee
- Drew Sanders, LB - Arkansas
- Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa
- Gervon Dexter, DL - Florida
- Tyler Steen, OL - Alabama
- Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA
There are plenty more, but these are the best available heading into 33 and potentially
Loading comments...