NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for day two

The Arizona Cardinals did a nice job of navigating the 2023 NFL Draft in the first round, especially after what was a little calamity at the beginning.

Now, the 2023 NFL Draft is onto day two, here are the best prospects remaining with an Arizona Cardinals slant, first the Cardinals picks.

Round 2 Pick 33

Round 3 Pick 81

Round 3 Pick 94

Round 3 Pick 96

Round 6 Pick 180

Round 6 Pick 213

Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia Joey Porter Jr., CB - Penn State John Michael Schmitz, C - Minnesota Keion White, DE - Georgia Tech Steve Avila, OG - TCU Brian Branch, S - Alabama Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame O’Cyrus Torrence, OG - Florida Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina Isaiah Foskey, Edge - Notre Dame Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL - Northwestern BJ Ojulari, Edge - LSU Joe Tipmann, C - Wisconsin Luke Wypler, C - Ohio State Keeanu Benton, DL - Wisconsin Derick Hall, Edge - Auburn Byron Young, Edge - Tennessee Jalin Hyatt, WR - Tennessee DJ Turner, CB - Michigan Tuli Tulipulotu, Edge - USC Cedric Tillman, WR - Tennessee Drew Sanders, LB - Arkansas Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa Gervon Dexter, DL - Florida Tyler Steen, OL - Alabama Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA

There are plenty more, but these are the best available heading into 33 and potentially