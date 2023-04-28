2023 NFL Draft: Day two NFL Draft tracker, picks, trades, and more

We are heading into day two of the 2023 NFL Draft and this is where things get a little crazy.

I have football all night, so I will be here for the kickoff, but from there it will be spotty at best, but we will have reactions on each of the Arizona Cardinals picks and potential trades, we may just not be able to get to every single pick like last night.

That is ok.

Here is the round two draft order (Again I will try to get this updated but have to be at the field at 5:00pm Arizona time):

32. Pittsburgh Steelers - Joey Porter Jr., CB - Penn State

33. Arizona Cardinals traded to Tennessee Titans - Will Levis, QB - Kentucky

34. Detroit Lions - Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa

35. Indianapolis Colts traded to Las Vegas Raiders - Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame

36. Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, OG - TCU

37. Seattle Seahawks - Derrick Hall, Edge - Auburn

38. Las Vegas Raiders traded to Indianapolis Colts traded to Atlanta Falcons - Matthew Bergeron, OL - Syracuse

39. Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR - Ole Miss

40. New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, Edge - Notre Dame

41. Tennessee Titans traded to Arizona Cardinals - BJ Ojulari

42. Green Bay Packers - Luke Musgrave, TE - Oregon State

43. New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, OC - Wisconsin

44. Atlanta Falcons traded to Colts - Julius Brents

45. Green Bay Packers traded to Lions - Brian Branch, DB - Alabam

46. New England Patriots - Keion White, DE - Georgia Tech

47. Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, DB

48. Detroit Lions traded to Bucs - Cody Mauch, OL - NDSU

49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DL - Wisconsin

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded to Packers - Jayden Reed, WR - Michigan State

51. Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina

52. Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA

53. Chicago Bears - Gervon Dexter, DL - Florida

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

