2023 NFL Draft: Day two NFL Draft tracker, picks, trades, and more

We are heading into day two of the 2023 NFL Draft and this is where things get a little crazy.
I have football all night, so I will be here for the kickoff, but from there it will be spotty at best, but we will have reactions on each of the Arizona Cardinals picks and potential trades, we may just not be able to get to every single pick like last night.
That is ok.
Here is the round two draft order (Again I will try to get this updated but have to be at the field at 5:00pm Arizona time):
32. Pittsburgh Steelers - Joey Porter Jr., CB - Penn State
33. Arizona Cardinals traded to Tennessee Titans - Will Levis, QB - Kentucky
34. Detroit Lions - Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa
35. Indianapolis Colts traded to Las Vegas Raiders - Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame
36. Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, OG - TCU
37. Seattle Seahawks - Derrick Hall, Edge - Auburn
38. Las Vegas Raiders traded to Indianapolis Colts traded to Atlanta Falcons - Matthew Bergeron, OL - Syracuse
39. Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR - Ole Miss
40. New Orleans Saints - Isaiah Foskey, Edge - Notre Dame
41. Tennessee Titans traded to Arizona Cardinals - BJ Ojulari
42. Green Bay Packers - Luke Musgrave, TE - Oregon State
43. New York Jets - Joe Tippmann, OC - Wisconsin
44. Atlanta Falcons traded to Colts - Julius Brents
45. Green Bay Packers traded to Lions - Brian Branch, DB - Alabam
46. New England Patriots - Keion White, DE - Georgia Tech
47. Washington Commanders - Jartavius Martin, DB
48. Detroit Lions traded to Bucs - Cody Mauch, OL - NDSU
49. Pittsburgh Steelers - Keeanu Benton, DL - Wisconsin
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded to Packers - Jayden Reed, WR - Michigan State
51. Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina
52. Seattle Seahawks - Zach Charbonnet, RB - UCLA
53. Chicago Bears - Gervon Dexter, DL - Florida
55. Detroit Lions
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
61. Chicago Bears
