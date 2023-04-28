SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans give the pick of Paris Johnson Jr. high marks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

It is difficult to separate the player from the trades, but it is interesting to try and dive into things for the Arizona Cardinals first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

There are some that think the Arizona Cardinals absolutely robbed the Houston Texans:

I love Will Anderson, but his value will never match what the Texans could have gotten at 12, 33, next year's 1st, and next year's 4th.



Great player, but massively risky move for a team in the middle of a rebuild — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) April 28, 2023

What the Cardinals did getting the 33rd pick in this draft, plus what could be a top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was brilliant (side note: Steve is wrong and they received a third next year).

Then, the Cardinals did what they were going to do with the third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and took Paris Johnson Jr. moving up from 12 to six to get it done.

NFL Network announced that the Raiders were going to take Paris Johnson Jr. and when I spoke to Chicago Bears media, they felt the same, so the Cardinals had to at least get in front of the Bears and the reason they went up to six was because apparently they needed to get in front of Las Vegas.

In doing so, they have their offensive line almost set for 2023:

D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones, draft pick (Maybe), Will Hernandez, Paris Johnson Jr.

Fans really liked the pick, as the majority gave it an “A” or “B” grade.

