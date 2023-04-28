Arizona Cardinals trade back, get a second round pick, and third round picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals continue to will and deal in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They traded pick 33 and 81 for the Tennessee Titans 41st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, their 72nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and an additional third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals current draft picks heading into the rest of day three looks like this:

Round 2 pick 41

Round 3 pick 72

Round 3 Pick 94

Round 3 Pick 96

Round 6 Pick 180

Round 6 Pick 213

So, Monti closed the gap from nearly 50 picks in between to about 30 while adding the Cardinals third third round pick in 2024.

The way Ossenfort has navigated this draft, while also keeping an eye towards premium picks in the 2024 NFL Draft is fantastic.

This is something that the Cardinals have lacked, premium assets in the draft, and now they have a ton in the next draft while still getting five top 100 players in this draft.