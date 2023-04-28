Arizona Cardinals select B.J. Ojulari in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft

With their second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft the Arizona Cardinals have selected LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari.

What makes BJ Ojulari such an effective pass rusher?

Right off the bat, it’s obvious that BJ Ojulari has an elite “trump card” trait: his ability to bend the edge. Ojulari is the best prospect in the class in this area, and it’s a special attribute. His balance and body control when turning the corner, combined with an explosive first step, make him extremely difficult to block. All but the best opposing tackles are forced into difficult decisions when trying to slow down Ojulari on the outside.

In addition to Ojulari’s agility and explosiveness, he’s got outstanding length for the position. His 34.25-inch arms put him in the 77th percentile among edge rushers, according to MockDraftable. Ojulari uses his length effectively to keep himself clean during the rush, and he has showed off some very effective pass rush moves. That length comes into play when setting the edge against the run, giving Ojulari a wide tackle radius and helping him neutralize blocks from tight ends.

Ojulari is also very smart player who was relied upon extensively in zone coverage, showcasing his versatility and ability to play multiple roles for a defense. I’d even argue that LSU used him too much in coverage, given his ability as a pass rusher. He was rarely out of position against the run and is a dependable contain player on the outside.

He comps out nicely to former Tennessee Titans edge defender Harold Landry who ironically was drafted with the same pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Welcome to the desert, B.J.