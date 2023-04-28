Arizona Cardinals select cornerback Garrett Williams with first third round pick

The Arizona Cardinals selected Syracuse Orange cornerback Garrett Williams with the first of three third round picks.

Williams had an outstanding sophomore year and played well his junior year before tearing his ACL halfway through the season.

He had 25 pass break ups and interceptions in 28 career games which is impressive but his early career he looked like he could be a star.

His rehab has gone well and if he can come back, he’ll be a hell of an addition to a secondary.

Some highlights from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: