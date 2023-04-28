 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals select Michael Wilson with second third round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By Seth Cox
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 04 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have selected Michael Wilson with the 94th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...