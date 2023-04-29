Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals make moves during day two of 2023 NFL Draft, draft edge rusher, cornerback, wide receiver

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL finish things up today, and again I will be out and about at the kids sporting events, but will make sure we get something up quick, before coming back and filling you all in more thoroughly as time permits.

Hope you all enjoy the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cardinals first-round pick and journalism major Paris Johnson Jr. begins to write NFL story

First-round tackle majored in journalism, but embraces football as life

Cardinals Get Edge Rusher BJ Ojulari In Second Round

After trade down, team adds high-character QB chaser

Cardinals take Syracuse CB Garrett Williams, Stanford WR Michael Wilson in 2023 third-round of draft

Syracuse defensive back coming off ACL tear

To Stay In The Action, Monti Ossenfort Ends Night With Trade

Deal with Lions gives Cardinals three extra picks on Saturday

Grading trades during 2023 NFL draft: Biggest deals for players, picks - ESPN

Did the Texans give up too much to move up to No. 3? We'll evaluate that and every other major NFL draft trade.

Cardinals trade No. 33 overall selection to Titans for more picks

The Arizona Cardinals traded pick No. 33 overall in the second round to the Tennessee Titans on Friday night during the NFL Draft.

Cardinals take edge BJ Ojulari with the No. 41 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals selected LSU edge defender BJ Ojulari with the 41st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft: Cardinals pick Syracuse CB Garrett Williams in 3rd round

The Cardinals added Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals pick WR Michael Wilson No. 94 in NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals picked Stanford receiver Michael Wilson with the No. 94 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals trade pick No. 96 to Lions for trio of selections

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt their No. 96 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Nos. 122, 139 and 168.

Cardinals memo: Focused on improving culture amid misconduct claims

The Cardinals said they are taking steps toward improving the work environment for employees through a series of internal listening sessions.

Football character at forefront of Cardinals' thinking in Day 2 of NFL Draft

After a wild Round 1, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort doubled down Friday night with even more trades plus a trio of prospects.

NFL draft results: Arizona Cardinals trade No. 33 pick to Titans

The Cardinals trade No. 33 and No. 81 to the Titans for No. 41, No. 72 and a 2024 third-round pick.

NFL draft results: Arizona Cardinals take B.J. Ojulari IN Rd. 2

The Cardinals selected LSU pass rusher B.J. Ojulari in the second round of the NFL draft with the 41st overall pick.

NFL draft: Arizona Cardinals take Syracuse CB Garrett Williams in 3rd

The Arizona Cardinals used pick No. 72, the first of three third-round picks, on Syracuse CB Garrett Williams.

Garrett Williams injury: AZ Cardinals CB expects to return in July

New Cardinals CB Garrett Williams,a third-round pick, expects to return from his ACL injury and be on the field in July.

NFL draft results: Arizona Cardinals take Stanford Michael Wilson

The Cardinals used pick No. 94 to select Stanford receiver Michael Wilson.

NFL draft results: Arizona Cardinals trade No. 96 pick to Detroit Lions

The Cardinals sent the No. 96 pick to the Lions for a fourth-round pick and two fifth-round picks.