2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for day three of the NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the clock midway through round four, and have five day three picks to finish off the 2023 NFL Draft before heading into undrafted free agency signing period.
Here are the prospects I see as the best remaining players that fit with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Luke Wypler
- Kelee Ringo
- Adetomiwa Adebawore
- Chandler Zavala
- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
- Dawand Jones
- Nick Herbig
- Daniel Scott
- Blake Freeland
- Isaiah McGuire
- Israel Abanikanda
- Karl Brooks
- Roschon Johnson
- Sean Tucker
- Jammie Robinson
- Jaret Patterson
- Chase Brown
- Ivan Pace Jr.
- Jerrod Clark
- Nick Saldiveri
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
- Trey Palmer
- DeWayne McBrid
- Puka Nacua
- Josh Whylie
- Owen Pappoe
- Villami Fehoko
- Evan Hull
- Dante Stills
- Nick Saldiveri
- Kei’Trel Clark
- Zack Kuntz
- Olusegun Oluwatimi
- Jalen Redmond
- Keaton Mitchell
- Will Mallory
- Payne Durham
- Atonio Mafi
- Deuce Vaughn
- Habakkuk Baldonado
- Jon Gaines
- Jose Ramirez
- Andrew Vorhees
- Mike Morris
- Clayton Tune
- Nesta Jade Silvera
Who are you looking at on day three?
