2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for day three of the NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the clock midway through round four, and have five day three picks to finish off the 2023 NFL Draft before heading into undrafted free agency signing period.

Here are the prospects I see as the best remaining players that fit with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Luke Wypler

Kelee Ringo

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Chandler Zavala

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Dawand Jones

Nick Herbig

Daniel Scott

Blake Freeland

Isaiah McGuire

Israel Abanikanda

Karl Brooks

Roschon Johnson

Sean Tucker

Jammie Robinson

Jaret Patterson

Chase Brown

Ivan Pace Jr.

Jerrod Clark

Nick Saldiveri

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Trey Palmer

DeWayne McBrid

Puka Nacua

Josh Whylie

Owen Pappoe

Villami Fehoko

Evan Hull

Dante Stills

Kei’Trel Clark

Zack Kuntz

Olusegun Oluwatimi

Jalen Redmond

Keaton Mitchell

Will Mallory

Payne Durham

Atonio Mafi

Deuce Vaughn

Habakkuk Baldonado

Jon Gaines

Jose Ramirez

Andrew Vorhees

Mike Morris

Clayton Tune

Nesta Jade Silvera

Who are you looking at on day three?