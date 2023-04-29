2023 NFL Draft: Day three NFL Draft tracker, trades, analysis and more for the Arizona Cardinals

Happy final day of the 2023 NFL Draft.

How do I watch the draft?

The draft will be held in Kansas City, Missour.

The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

The draft can be viewed on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy, Monti Ossenfort understands the value of draft picks and also understands how important it is to make the draft your foundation of building your organization.

He has done that in 2023, and beyond, which is what has made this draft so impressive.

Here is what has happened so far as picks go:

1.06 - Paris Johnson Jr., OL - Ohio State

2.41 - B.J. Ojulari, Edge - LSU

3.72 - Garrett Williams, CB - Syracuse

3.94 - Michael Wilson, WR - Stanford

However, Monti went ahead and sent of his final third round pick and instead the Arizona Cardinals have the following picks remaining:

4.122

5.139

5.168

6.180

6.213

Also, this is what the Arizona Cardinals have in draft capital for 2024:

Arizona Cardinals 2024 Draft Compensation:

1st Round Pick

1st Round Pick (Texans)

2nd Round Pick

3rd Round Pick

3rd Round Pick (Texans)

3rd Round Pick (Titans)

4th Round Pick

4th Round Pick (COMP)

5th Round Pick

5th Round Pick (Eagles)

6th Round Pick

7th Round Pick

Not a bad first draft for Monti Ossenfort.