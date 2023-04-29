Filed under: NFL Draft Profiles NFL Draft Arizona Cardinals Draft Arizona Cardinals select Houston quarterback Clayton Tune in 5th round of 2023 NFL Draft By Seth Cox@SCoxFB Apr 29, 2023, 11:58am MDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Arizona Cardinals select Houston quarterback Clayton Tune in 5th round of 2023 NFL Draft Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The Arizona Cardinals have drafted Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. More From Revenge of the Birds Final 2023 7-Round Mock draft selections for the Arizona Cardinals The Cardinals’ 1st-round pick should be one of these 6 players at these 3 positions Cardinals buzz and rumors; 2023 1st-round mock draft Who Is Taking the MIKE? SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans prefer a trade down tonight for the Arizona Cardinals Why is Isaiah Not on the Field forJG’s Mini-Camp? Loading comments...
