2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft has come to a conclusion and the Arizona Cardinals draft class is just getting started.

NFL prospects that went undrafted have every reason to remain optimistic. The Cardinals have had a very solid track of undrafted free agency success over the years with a great example like Tony Jefferson, who made 66 career starts since entering the league as Arizona’s undrafted free agent signing in 2013. Current Cardinals such as Dennis Gardeck, Zeke Turner, and Greg Dortch began their careers as undrafted free agents but have been key contributors on special teams and Dortch has turned into a nice wide receiver.

The NFL dream is alive. Don’t lose hope, and lets hope that the Cardinals continue to grow that list of success stories.

Here is the list of 2023 undrafted free agent additions by the Arizona Cardinals so far (will continue to be updated):

