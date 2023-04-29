The Arizona Cardinals have drafted linebacker Owen Pappoe from Auburn with their second pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pappoe was a freak at the combine, posting a 4.39 40-yard dash, with a 35.5” vertical jump and a 10’6” broad jump.

From NFL.com

Strengths

Impressive build with long arms.

Good acceleration to burst and close on the running back.

Plays with leverage and discipline flowing to the ball.

Twitchy lateral spring as tackler.

Drops quickly and finds proper zone depth in coverage.

Aware of routes and reads the quarterback’s eyes in space.

Pappoe profiles as a strong special teams candidate with potential as a starter due to his athletic profile, physicality and uber-athleticism.

He has to learn to play as fast as he tests in order to reach his ceiling, but that is why you take chances on players in round five and six.

Welcome to the desert, Owen.