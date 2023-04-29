Arizona Cardinals select cornerback Kei’Trel Clark in sixth round of 2023 NFL Draft

With their first pick in the sixth round the Arizona Cardinals selected Louisville Cardinals cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.

Clark is an ideal slot cornerback prospect out of the ACC, but his lack of size and length shows up outside, but his athleticism and tenacity make him an ideal fit for Jonathan Gannon’s defense as a slot cornerback.

From NFL.com:

Strengths

Able to sink hips and phase comeback routes.

Plus burst and top-end speed to close on throws.

Excellent hustle and competitiveness at catch point.

Overlaps zone coverage to make a play on the ball.

He comps well to current New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, who has had a very successful career.

Clark will provide a nice slot cornerback and give the Cardinals another strong special teams option as they head into the 2023 NFL season.

Welcome to the desert, Kei’Trel and good luck in your NFL journey.