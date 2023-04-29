Arizona Cardinals close out their 2023 NFL Draft picks with West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills

The Arizona Cardinals have finished off their 2023 NFL Draft class from their picks with Dante Stills, a defensive tackle from West Virginia, of course barring a trade.
Stills is an athletic, undersized interior defensive line prospect with good juice and a great motor.
He lacks the length and size to be an every down player early, but has some similar traits to former Arizona Cardinal ... Cory Redding (you thought I was gonna say Darnell Dockett, didn’t you).
From NFL.com:
Strengths
- Father played in the NFL for 10 seasons.
- Loose and athletic with above-average agility and redirection.
- Has played up and down the defensive line.
- Snap quickness makes him harder to reach and seal for zone blockers.
- Can get skinny and disrupt in gaps.
- Athleticism and burst bolster pursuit success.
- Uses a variety of hand-fighting techniques at the top of the rush.
- Fluid and fast when used on twists.
Welcome to the team, Dante and good luck in your journey to the NFL.
