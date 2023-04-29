 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals close out their 2023 NFL Draft picks with West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills

The Cardinals close out their draft with the No. 213 pick.

By Seth Cox
/ new
West Virginia v Texas Tech Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have finished off their 2023 NFL Draft class from their picks with Dante Stills, a defensive tackle from West Virginia, of course barring a trade.

Stills is an athletic, undersized interior defensive line prospect with good juice and a great motor.

He lacks the length and size to be an every down player early, but has some similar traits to former Arizona Cardinal ... Cory Redding (you thought I was gonna say Darnell Dockett, didn’t you).

From NFL.com:

Strengths

  • Father played in the NFL for 10 seasons.
  • Loose and athletic with above-average agility and redirection.
  • Has played up and down the defensive line.
  • Snap quickness makes him harder to reach and seal for zone blockers.
  • Can get skinny and disrupt in gaps.
  • Athleticism and burst bolster pursuit success.
  • Uses a variety of hand-fighting techniques at the top of the rush.
  • Fluid and fast when used on twists.

Welcome to the team, Dante and good luck in your journey to the NFL.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...