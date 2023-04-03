SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans are not confident in the direction of the team even under new management

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

The Arizona Cardinals have been working to fix things, but their lack of movement in free agency has fans a little big concerned.

While it was always understood that Monti Ossenfort would need to clean up the previous cap mess, for fans that is not an excuse.

That is why only 37% of fans are confident in the direction of the team, because they want to see more being done.

That is nothing to surprising because fans don’t want to wait and see what happens, they want results and immediately.

For Monti Ossenfort, the draft will be the next chance to change minds, but if they are trading down and not taking Will Anderson Jr. it may be an even bigger uphill battle for the new regime.