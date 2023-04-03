SB Nation Reacts: Majority of Arizona Cardinals fans are ready for Michael Bidwill to sell the team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country.

Fans are ready for a change.

No, not management or coaching, but a majority of Arizona Cardinals fans are ready to see Michael Bidwill to sell the team and have new blood in ownership.

The longest running franchise has been with the Bidwill’s for years, and while Michael has shown a penchant to do a little more than his father before him, it feels like at times it is the same old Cardinals.

That is why when SB Nation decided to run a poll on if each fanbase is ready for a new ownership I was curious to see how many fans would prefer to move on from Bidwill and 63% are ready for Bidwill to sell.