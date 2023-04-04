Cardinals sign G/T Elijah Wilkinson

Even will all the news today regarding the Michael Bidwill accusations by former Cardinals’ executive Terry McDonough (with the team denying wrongdoing), the show must still go on and general manager Monti Ossenfort continues to be active in free agency.

According to KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are signing offensive lineman Eljiah Wilkinson after bringing him in for a visit.

Wilkinson went undrafted out of the University of Massachusetts in 2017 and proceeded to play for three different teams since then in the Denver Broncos (2017-20), Chicago Bears (2021), and most recently the Atlanta Falcons (2022).

He was named the starting left guard for the Falcons last season. Despite an injury-riddled campaign with calf and knee issues, Wilkinson performed well in the nine games in which he started where he played a full 100 percent of the offensive snaps.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 64.3 overall grade with a 70.7 in pass blocking through 281 pass block snaps.

The 28-year-old offensive lineman is versatile having played both guard and tackle positions in the NFL. With Will Hernandez likely to resume his starting duties at right guard, Wilkinson will likely be a left guard for the Cardinals.

He will need to compete with possible guard-convert Josh Jones and last year’s seventh-round pick Marquis Hayes, who impressed quite a bit in the preseason. Free agent acquisition Hjalte Froholdt and last season’s sixth-round pick Lecitus Smith have left guard experience as well having manned that position in college.

Arizona also met with one of the top interior offensive line prospects in Texas Christian’s Steve Avila according The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. Expect the Cardinals to continue to bolster the offensive line through the draft.