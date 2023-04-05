AZ Makes Up For Poor Trades and Draft Decisions Mock

In an hour and ten minutes I will be taping this week’s Red Rain Podcast which is titled “The Two Faces of Michael Bidwill” in light of Terry McDonough’s grievances regarding the Cardinals’ owner.

In the meantime, I have been wondering whether the Cardinals could make up for past trade and draft mistakes —- all in one effective sequence of picks.

Trade Mistakes?

What could have been for w/o D-Hop, Hudson, Brown, Chosen, Ford trades. In 2020, draft WR CeeDee Lamb in R1, save R2 pick to draft RB Jonathan Taylor. In 2021, draft C Creed Humphrey in R2 and save R3 pick for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. In 2022 draft Tyler Linderbaum to play LG. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 3, 2023

Most Recent Major Draftee Defections:

OLB Haason Reddick (R1 —- 2017)

CB Byron Murphy (R2 —- 2019)

WR Andy Isabella (R2 —- 2019)

DE Zach Allen (R3 —- 2019)

RB Chase Edmonds (R4 —- 2018)

Thus, my goal here is to identify prospects from this year’s draft who have some similar qualities and/or playing styles to the players who are now playing for other teams.

Mock:

Trade: AZ sends the #3 pick and WR Rondale Moore to IND for picks #4, #35, and WR Michael Pittman Jr. (who makes up to a degree for AZ missing out on WR CeeDee Lamb).

#4: Will Anderson, Jr., OLB, Alabama —- makes up for losing Haason Reddick and his superior pass rushing acumen. Lindy’s player comp: Brian Burns, CAR.

#34: Tui Tuipulotu, DE, USC —- makes up for losing Zach Allen and his inside/outside versatility.Lindy’s comp: De Marvin Leal, PIT. (Note —- if not Tui here, the Cardinals could draft Mike Morris, DE, Michigan in R3 whom Lindy’s comps to Zach Allen).

#35: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin —- best comp in draft to Creed Humphrey. Lindy’s comp: Ethan Pocic, CLE.

#66: Keeanu Benton, NT, Wisconsin —- Cardinals haven’t drafted this kind of run stuffing NT in ages. Lindy’s comp: A’Shawn Robinson, LAR/UFA.

#96: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas St. —— he has a talent for matching up against bigger, taller WRs the way Byron Murphy did this past season. Lindy’s comp: Sean Smith, MIA/KC/OAK retired.

#104: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU —- comps well to Christian Kirk (which is precisely the player comp Lindy’s has for him).

#168: Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse —- highly productive bell cow whose rushing style is similar to Jonathan Taylor’s. Lindy’s comp: Joshua Kelly, LAC.

#180: Kei’Trel Clark, CB. Louisville —- feisty slot CB from JG’s alma mater whom Lindy’s comps to Avonte Maddox, who played very well in the slot for JG in PHI.

#213: Brice Baringer, P, Michigan St. —- many pundits rank him as the top P in this year’s class. Lindy’s comp: Logan Cooke, JAC (career 43.3 net average is highest in NFL history since net punting average became a stat. Yards per punt in 2022: 49.3, net 43.8).

And if the Cardinals acquire a draft pick for DeAndre Hopkins, they can draft a QB with that pick.

Poll What grade would you give this draft? A

A-/B+

B/B-

C+/C

C-/D

F vote view results 20% A (24 votes)

59% A-/B+ (71 votes)

11% B/B- (14 votes)

6% C+/C (8 votes)

0% C-/D (0 votes)

1% F (2 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Does this mock and its approach intrigue you?