AZ Makes Up For Poor Trades and Draft Decisions Mock

In the meantime, I have been wondering whether the Cardinals could make up for past trade and draft mistakes —- all in one effective sequence of picks.
Trade Mistakes?
What could have been for w/o D-Hop, Hudson, Brown, Chosen, Ford trades. In 2020, draft WR CeeDee Lamb in R1, save R2 pick to draft RB Jonathan Taylor. In 2021, draft C Creed Humphrey in R2 and save R3 pick for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. In 2022 draft Tyler Linderbaum to play LG.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 3, 2023
Most Recent Major Draftee Defections:
- OLB Haason Reddick (R1 —- 2017)
- CB Byron Murphy (R2 —- 2019)
- WR Andy Isabella (R2 —- 2019)
- DE Zach Allen (R3 —- 2019)
- RB Chase Edmonds (R4 —- 2018)
Thus, my goal here is to identify prospects from this year’s draft who have some similar qualities and/or playing styles to the players who are now playing for other teams.
Mock:
Trade: AZ sends the #3 pick and WR Rondale Moore to IND for picks #4, #35, and WR Michael Pittman Jr. (who makes up to a degree for AZ missing out on WR CeeDee Lamb).
#4: Will Anderson, Jr., OLB, Alabama —- makes up for losing Haason Reddick and his superior pass rushing acumen. Lindy’s player comp: Brian Burns, CAR.
#34: Tui Tuipulotu, DE, USC —- makes up for losing Zach Allen and his inside/outside versatility.Lindy’s comp: De Marvin Leal, PIT. (Note —- if not Tui here, the Cardinals could draft Mike Morris, DE, Michigan in R3 whom Lindy’s comps to Zach Allen).
#35: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin —- best comp in draft to Creed Humphrey. Lindy’s comp: Ethan Pocic, CLE.
#66: Keeanu Benton, NT, Wisconsin —- Cardinals haven’t drafted this kind of run stuffing NT in ages. Lindy’s comp: A’Shawn Robinson, LAR/UFA.
#96: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas St. —— he has a talent for matching up against bigger, taller WRs the way Byron Murphy did this past season. Lindy’s comp: Sean Smith, MIA/KC/OAK retired.
#104: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU —- comps well to Christian Kirk (which is precisely the player comp Lindy’s has for him).
#168: Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse —- highly productive bell cow whose rushing style is similar to Jonathan Taylor’s. Lindy’s comp: Joshua Kelly, LAC.
#180: Kei’Trel Clark, CB. Louisville —- feisty slot CB from JG’s alma mater whom Lindy’s comps to Avonte Maddox, who played very well in the slot for JG in PHI.
#213: Brice Baringer, P, Michigan St. —- many pundits rank him as the top P in this year’s class. Lindy’s comp: Logan Cooke, JAC (career 43.3 net average is highest in NFL history since net punting average became a stat. Yards per punt in 2022: 49.3, net 43.8).
And if the Cardinals acquire a draft pick for DeAndre Hopkins, they can draft a QB with that pick.
Does this mock and its approach intrigue you?
