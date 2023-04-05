Red Rain Podcast: The Two Faces of Michael Bidwill

I am of the opinion that Terry McDonough’s allegations against Michael Bidwill’s deceptive and abusive behaviors have merit. As familiar as I am with the McDonough family and the legacy of Will McDonough, I do not believe that Terry McDonough would file such an arbitration grievance as significant as this without having concrete proof of his allegations.

For last few yrs been asking why Terry McDonough had become a ghost. Kept seeing his name on list of FO execs, but rarely saw him. Everything he claims corroborates the concerns I have been expressing about org. dysfunction under BA/SK. Esp. how they excoriated Steve Wilks. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 4, 2023

excoriated- please say how they censored Wilks? These are your words. Wilks got the team and as the HC the team had the worst offense in the league and 2nd worst in Cardinals history. Under Wilks the defense was 32nd and 10th worst in team history. Properly fired — Scott Baily CEO (@ScottABaily) April 4, 2023

That is precisely what Bidwill wanted you and fans to think --- that the team's failures were on Steve Wilks. Look at the hand Wilks was dealt. But today we finally know why Bidwill didn't fire McDonough and Keim --- they had the goods on Bidwill, big-time. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 4, 2023

Just me thinking out loud here. MB was a former prosecutor so how and why did MB think it was good idea to break rules and use a burner phone? — K2 (@Krnconnection) April 4, 2023

On my Red Rain podcasts for years I have been describing Bidwill running the org. like he's some sort of a spy on covert ops. He thinks he can fool anyone. Flight Plan vids are an attempt to make people think he's a super nice guy --- but he's about as 2-faced as they come. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 4, 2023

"They were careless people, Michael and Steve – they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made." (F. Scott Fitzgerald) — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 4, 2023

These are L’ll Rock’s and my opinions —- what are yours?