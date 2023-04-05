 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: The Two Faces of Michael Bidwill

By Walter Mitchell
I am of the opinion that Terry McDonough’s allegations against Michael Bidwill’s deceptive and abusive behaviors have merit. As familiar as I am with the McDonough family and the legacy of Will McDonough, I do not believe that Terry McDonough would file such an arbitration grievance as significant as this without having concrete proof of his allegations.

These are L’ll Rock’s and my opinions —- what are yours?

