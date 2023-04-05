Arizona Cardinals getting new uniforms per report

The wait is over?

At least that is the rumor on Twitter from former Arizona Cardinals reporter and now Sports and Gambling Editor of Compare.bet, Kyle Odegard.

The Arizona Cardinals are getting new uniforms:

Your long national nightmare is over. The Cardinals will have new uniforms this season, multiple sources told me.



Official unveiling expected to be in the lead-up to the draft, which begins April 27.https://t.co/UwnCD7jysN — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) April 5, 2023

This comes a day after an interesting article broke on the behind the scenes happenings of the Arizona Cardinals executive staff, which apparently is one of the worst places to work in the world.

Something I will discuss later on, but for now the uniforms are going to change and that is a nice continuation of an offseason that has focused on resetting the image of a franchise that has nowhere to go but up from here.

Since 2005 the Arizona Cardinals have been wearing the same design, but according to Odegard, a change and introduction should come in the next three weeks.

All of that will be positive in an offseason that has largely been negative for the Arizona Cardinals in the press.

Are you excited about the new uniforms?