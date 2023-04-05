 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Cardinals getting new uniforms per report

By Seth Cox
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The wait is over?

At least that is the rumor on Twitter from former Arizona Cardinals reporter and now Sports and Gambling Editor of Compare.bet, Kyle Odegard.

The Arizona Cardinals are getting new uniforms:

This comes a day after an interesting article broke on the behind the scenes happenings of the Arizona Cardinals executive staff, which apparently is one of the worst places to work in the world.

Something I will discuss later on, but for now the uniforms are going to change and that is a nice continuation of an offseason that has focused on resetting the image of a franchise that has nowhere to go but up from here.

Since 2005 the Arizona Cardinals have been wearing the same design, but according to Odegard, a change and introduction should come in the next three weeks.

All of that will be positive in an offseason that has largely been negative for the Arizona Cardinals in the press.

Are you excited about the new uniforms?

