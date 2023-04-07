2023 NFL Draft quarterback prospect rankings, NFL comparisons, best fits and more

Happy Friday one and all.

The 2023 NFL Draft is three weeks away and the quarterback class is still being debated.

Justin and I have to give our take and that is what we did in this one, and spelled out why this isn’t a great class.

We rank our top 5 QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

How does prospect age factor in with more 24 and 25 year old passers entering the draft each year? How important is upside? Where does the ultimate outlier Bryce Young fit in?

And which QB has the highest floor as a prospect? And of course, the guys wrap things up with a couple of hot takes.

