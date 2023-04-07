Terry McDonough’s accusations against the Arizona Cardinals, conspiracy theory, more DeAndre Hopkins

Happy Friday one and all.

It has been quite the week of Arizona Cardinals news, because as usual it is mostly not positive about the Arizona Cardinals which hopefully will be changing soon.

Jess and I sit down and react to the news on Michael Bidwill and Terry McDonough, then discuss the accusations, reactions, and then get into what we think.

Then, to end the show we discuss why releasing DeAndre Hopkins won’t be happening, while understanding that this is something teams are hoping happens to avoid paying anything.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the topics and times:

(1:00) The accusations and reactions

(24:15) A conspiracy theory

(40:00) A toxic organization?

(58:15) Releasing DeAndre Hopkins?