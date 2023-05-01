 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Rain Podcast: Strengths and Player Comps for Cardinals’ Draft Picks

By Walter Mitchell
/ new

“L’ll Rock” and I profile the strengths of the Cardinals’ draft picks and offer player comps that we have seen (from Lindy’s 2023 NFL Draft Preview and others), plus a review of how Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears were able to wheel and deal like veteran GMs.

Poll

On a scale of 1-5 (5 being the highest), how do you rate the Cardinals’ 2023 draft rank in terms of what the organization was able to accomplish?

view results
  • 53%
    5 —- Brilliant
    (25 votes)
  • 38%
    4 —- Better than average
    (18 votes)
  • 6%
    3 —- Average
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    2 —- Below Average
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    1 —- Unacceptable
    (0 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

How did you vote and what are your thoughts?

Note of thanks: I have been extremely impressed, more so than ever, at how we helped prepare ourselves for this draft. Our discussions of the prospects and those whom a number of us mocked at one point or another, were home runs.

In the third round, after the Cardinals selected WR Michael Wilson of Stanford, I was proud to tweet:

Thank you ROTB —- you are like Dominos Pizza —- you deliver!

Put it this way —- how many of the Cardinals draft picks did you at one time select in one or more your simulated mocks? I picked 7 of the 9 at one point or another. How about you?

Great Video of 2023 Cardinals Draft Picks:

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...