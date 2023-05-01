Red Rain Podcast: Strengths and Player Comps for Cardinals’ Draft Picks

“L’ll Rock” and I profile the strengths of the Cardinals’ draft picks and offer player comps that we have seen (from Lindy’s 2023 NFL Draft Preview and others), plus a review of how Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears were able to wheel and deal like veteran GMs.

Poll On a scale of 1-5 (5 being the highest), how do you rate the Cardinals’ 2023 draft rank in terms of what the organization was able to accomplish? 5 —- Brilliant

4 —- Better than average

3 —- Average

2 —- Below Average

1 —- Unacceptable vote view results 53% 5 —- Brilliant (25 votes)

38% 4 —- Better than average (18 votes)

6% 3 —- Average (3 votes)

2% 2 —- Below Average (1 vote)

0% 1 —- Unacceptable (0 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

How did you vote and what are your thoughts?

Note of thanks: I have been extremely impressed, more so than ever, at how we helped prepare ourselves for this draft. Our discussions of the prospects and those whom a number of us mocked at one point or another, were home runs.

In the third round, after the Cardinals selected WR Michael Wilson of Stanford, I was proud to tweet:

At ROTB we have talked a lot about WR Michael Wilson for . He has perhaps the most impressively quick release moves in the draft and a penchant for creating passing lane windows. This Stanford Cardinal is super smart (engineering degree), tremendously dedicated and crafty. https://t.co/PrWGzhPUNt — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) April 29, 2023

Thank you ROTB —- you are like Dominos Pizza —- you deliver!

Put it this way —- how many of the Cardinals draft picks did you at one time select in one or more your simulated mocks? I picked 7 of the 9 at one point or another. How about you?

Great Video of 2023 Cardinals Draft Picks: