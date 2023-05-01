J.J. Watt unretires ... to be minority investor in Burnley FC

J.J. Watt teased a major announcement all weekend, and today announced what that was.

He is unretiring, well sort of, to become a minority investor in Burnley FC.

From Watt:

Watt follows in the path of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in investing in lower level English Football Clubs, and hoping to gain some traction in building them.

It also helps that his wife Kealia Watt is a star player in the NWSL, so he has some insider knowledge of soccer.

It is fun to see Watt continue to enjoy sports, just in a differing role and continuing to show passion for sport.

Watt is a fascinating and interesting person and how he deals with retirement with his relentless desire for success and his work ethic is something that will be fun to watch, but now he has something he can kind of focus that energy into.

Congrats on the new gig, J.J.