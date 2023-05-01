Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with 10 rookie free agents from 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals officially announced their 2023 NFL Draft rookie free agent class and it is a small one, compared to some years.

The team announced officially their signings of 10 undrafted free agents:

Colorado WR Daniel Arias

Michigan State S Kendell Brooks

TCU RB Emari Demercado

Oklahoma State LS Matt Hembrough

Michigan TE Joel Honigford

Kent State LB Marvin Pierre

Michigan State DL Jacob Slade

Arizona State LB Kyle Soelle

Georgia State CB Quavian White

Wake Forest TE Blake Whiteheart

As we do every season we will give each of these young men their own post to learn a little about them.

It is something I have tried to do each year when the Arizona Cardinals announce their UDFA class, as it may be the one time they get written about in the NFL.

Off the cuff though, I love Quavian White, have talked about him on the Original Draft Breakdown podcast a number of times and am excited he gets his shot in Arizona... But more on that later.

Welcome to the NFL and congratulations to all of you.