Kyler Donates $15,000 to 6 Year Old Allen TX Mass Shooting Survivor William Cho

Immediately after the brutal mass shooting in Kyler Murray’s hometown of Allen Texas, Kyler sent out this tweet:

This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas.



If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.



When is this shit gonna stop? — Kyler Murray (@K1) May 6, 2023

Kyler quickly took the matter into his own hands:

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray donated $15,000 to 6-year-old William Cho, who lost both of his parents and his 2-year-old brother in the mass shooting that took place at a Texas mall on May 6th.



There are no words to describe what an unfathomable loss of life this is.

It appears that’s just the beginning of what Kyler intends to do in order to help more devastated families in great need.

Heart wrenching, I just donated and here are more verified links for other victims as well.

Does anyone know anything about the funeral arrangements?https://t.co/FtuG3L9sP2 — Kyler Murray (@K1) May 9, 2023

Such swift, heart-felt gestures on Kyler’s part, speaks volumes to his humanity. Godspeed, K1. Forever godspeed.