Kyler Donates $15,000 to 6 Year Old Allen TX Mass Shooting Survivor William Cho

By Walter Mitchell
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Immediately after the brutal mass shooting in Kyler Murray’s hometown of Allen Texas, Kyler sent out this tweet:

Kyler quickly took the matter into his own hands:

There are no words to describe what an unfathomable loss of life this is.

It appears that’s just the beginning of what Kyler intends to do in order to help more devastated families in great need.

Such swift, heart-felt gestures on Kyler’s part, speaks volumes to his humanity. Godspeed, K1. Forever godspeed.

