Arizona Cardinals claim defensive lineman Ben Stille off waivers

The Arizona Cardinals added a little beef up front along the defensive line today, claiming former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ben Stille off of waivers.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has been awarded its waiver claim on defensive lineman Ben Stille (STILL-ee) from the Cleveland Browns. Stille (6-4, 296) played seven games last season with Cleveland (six) and Miami (one) after entering the league with the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent from Nebraska. He started the season on the Dolphins practice squad and appeared in one game with Miami before he was signed to the Browns active roster in November. The 25-year old Stille had five tackles as a rookie last year. While at Nebraska, he played in 53 games (34 starts) and had 148 tackles (69 solo), 14.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In his six games in Cleveland, Stille had 75 snaps, so about 12 snaps a game.

He saw nine snaps in his one game in Miami.

Welcome to the desert, Ben.