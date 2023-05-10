Arizona Cardinals claim Andre Chachere off of waivers

The Arizona Cardinals continue to stay busy this offseason, signing former Philadelphia Eagles backup safety and special teams contributor Andre Chachere off of waivers.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has been awarded its waiver claim on safety Andre Chachere (SASH-er-ay) from the Philadelphia Eagles. Chachere (6-0, 195) is back with the Cardinals after spending time on Arizona’s practice squad in 2019. He played 23 games (one start) the past two seasons with the Eagles and had 12 tackles on defense and eight special teams tackles. The 27-year old Chachere entered the league with Houston in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Jose State and has also spent time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.

Chachere saw 118 snaps on defense in 2021 with the Eagles, but last year he saw only 10. Compare that to his snaps on special teams in both years, where he was playing 76% of the snaps on specials in 2021 and 77% of the snaps last year in his seven games with the team.

Welcome back to the desert, Andre!