Arizona Cardinals agree to contract with five 2023 NFL draft picks, including Paris Johnson Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals are getting things done.

They have signed a bevy of their 2023 NFL Draft picks, including first round pick Paris Johnson Jr. to contracts.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed the following five 2023 NFL Draft choices: Offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (1st round, 6th overall) from Ohio State Wide receiver Michael Wilson (3rd round, 94th overall) from Stanford Offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (4th round, 122nd overall) from UCLA Quarterback Clayton Tune (5th round, 139th overall) from Houston Linebacker Owen Pappoe (5th round, 168th overall) from Auburn The signings took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ. Johnson Jr. signed a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth year while the other four players all signed four-year contracts.

That leaves only B.J. Ojulari, Kei’Trel Clark and Dante Stills remaining to be signed from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Congrats to all that have signed.