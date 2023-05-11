 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

The Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL schedule is here and they have no primetime games!

By Seth Cox
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Preseason Schedule

WEEK 1 (Aug. 10-13) BRONCOS at CARDINALS

WEEK 2 (Aug. 17-20) CHIEFS at CARDINALS

WEEK 3 (Aug. 24-27) CARDINALS at VIKINGS

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Schedule:

Cardinals 2023 strength of schedule (from hardest to easiest)

  1. New England Patriots
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Las Vegas Raiders
  5. Miami Dolphins
  6. Washington Commanders
  7. Los Angeles Chargers
  8. New York Jets
  9. Minnesota Vikings
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. Baltimore Ravens
  12. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have the hardest schedule in the NFC West, with the Los Angeles Rams (15) the Seattle Seahawks (16), and the San Francisco 49ers (23).

