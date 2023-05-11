Cardinals 2023 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Preseason Schedule
WEEK 1 (Aug. 10-13) BRONCOS at CARDINALS
WEEK 2 (Aug. 17-20) CHIEFS at CARDINALS
WEEK 3 (Aug. 24-27) CARDINALS at VIKINGS
Arizona Cardinals 2023 Schedule:
- Week 1 (09/10) - @ Washington Commanders 10:00 a.m. Fox
- Week 2 (9/17) - v New York Giants 1:05 p.m. Fox
- Week 3 (9/24) - v Dallas Cowboys 1:25 p.m. Fox
- Week 4 (10/01) - @ San Francisco 49ers 1:25 p.m. Fox
- Week 5 (10/08) - v Cincinnati Bengals 1:05 p.m. Fox
- Week 6 (10/15) - @ Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. Fox
- Week 7 (10/22) - @ Seattle Seahawks 1:05 p.m. Fox
- Week 8 (10/29) - v Baltimore Ravens 1:25 p.m. CBS
- Week 9 (11/05) - @ Cleveland Browns 11:00 a.m. CBS
- Week 10 (11/12) - v Atlanta Falcons 2:05 p.m. CBS
- Week 11 (11/19) - @ Houston Texans 11:00 a.m. CBS
- Week 12 (11/26) - v Los Angeles Rams 2:05 p.m. Fox
- Week 13 (12/03) - @ Pittsburgh Steelers 11:00 a.m. CBS
- Week 14 (12/10) - Bye Week
- Week 15 (12/17) - v San Francisco 49ers 2:05 p.m. CBS
- Week 16 (12/24) - @ Chicago Bears 2:25 p.m. Fox
- Week 17 (12/31) - @ Philadelphia Eagles 11:00 a.m. Fox
- Week 18 (01/07) - v Seattle Seahawks (TBD)
Cardinals 2023 strength of schedule (from hardest to easiest)
- New England Patriots
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Dallas Cowboys
- Baltimore Ravens
- Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have the hardest schedule in the NFC West, with the Los Angeles Rams (15) the Seattle Seahawks (16), and the San Francisco 49ers (23).
