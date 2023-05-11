Arizona Cardinals open as road underdogs for 2023 NFL season against Washington Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals 2023 NFL schedule is here and we have that and more covered, but for now we wanted to look at the opening week of the 2023 NFL season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has their initial odds for week one of the NFL season and they have the Arizona Cardinals as road dogs heading into their week one matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders open as -4.5-point favorites over the Cardinals as both teams have question marks heading into the 2023 NFL season, but the Commanders have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL and the Cardinals questions are whether their quarterback will be ready for week one.

The Commanders will have an interesting quarterback battle, as second year pro Sam Howell will take on veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett for their starting quarterback position.

The odds favor the Commanders, but if you think the Cardinals can compete, get in now, before the odds change.

