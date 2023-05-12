Cardinals schedule analysis: Game-by-game win-loss record prediction

The Arizona Cardinals schedule is out and now we need to figure out how things play out. I am sure the takes will continue to be reasonable and measured.

Let’s work through things.

Weeks 1-4 no Kyler Murray

Week 1 (09/10) - @ Washington Commanders 10:00 a.m. on Fox - L

The Commanders have a great defensive front and without Kyler Murray it could be a tough one for the Arizona Cardinals to win.

Cardinals 0-1

Week 2 (9/17) - v New York Giants 1:05 p.m. Fox - W

The Giants did a nice job last year, but now they need to show up again, but what do they have in their second season under Brian Daboll?

Cardinals 1-1

Week 3 (9/24) - v Dallas Cowboys 1:25 p.m. Fox - L

The Cowboys have a talented offense and defense, and it is early in the season so they won’t be falling apart yet... Right?

Cardinals 1-2

Week 4 (10/01) - @ San Francisco 49ers 1:25 p.m. Fox - L

The Niners don’t have a quarterback, but they have a good enough team for it not to matter.

Cardinals 1-3

Weeks 5-7 Maybe Murray back

Week 5 (10/08) - v Cincinnati Bengals 1:05 p.m. Fox - L

If Murray has played before this, I think this is a close one. If not, the Bengals should put up a nice offensive display.

Cardinals 1-4

Week 6 (10/15) - @ Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. Fox - W

Murray back or not, the Rams are in a tough spot too.

Cardinals 2-4

Week 7 (10/22) - @ Seattle Seahawks 1:05 p.m. Fox - L

Playing in Seattle is always tough.

Cardinals 2-5

Week 8-18 Murray should be back

Week 8 (10/29) - v Baltimore Ravens 1:25 p.m. CBS - L

This is a great game if Murray has been back for three or four games, while it is a problem if it is his first game back.

Cardinals 2-6

Week 9 (11/05) - @ Cleveland Browns 11:00 a.m. CBS - L

The Browns should be better with a full season of Deshaun Watson, but they did not look good last year, even with him.

Cardinals 2-7

Week 10 (11/12) - v Atlanta Falcons 2:05 p.m. CBS - W

The Falcons could be better, but maybe not.

Cardinals 3-7

Week 11 (11/19) - @ Houston Texans 11:00 a.m. CBS - W

The battle for the first pick? Maybe, maybe not, cause the Cardinals have both of these picks.

Cardinals 4-7

Week 12 (11/26) - v Los Angeles Rams 2:05 p.m. Fox - W

The Rams could be better than I am giving them credit for, but maybe not.

Cardinals 5-7

Week 13 (12/03) - @ Pittsburgh Steelers 11:00 a.m. CBS - L

Steelers, in December, early. Yuck.

Cardinals 5-8

Week 14 (12/10) - Bye Week

Week 15 (12/17) - v San Francisco 49ers 2:05 p.m. CBS - L

Should be a closer game than the first.

Cardinals 5-9

Week 16 (12/24) - @ Chicago Bears 2:25 p.m. Fox - W

Cardinals get over their win total in this one, even though this is a terrible game/time/date/weather.

Cardinals 6-9

Week 17 (12/31) - @ Philadelphia Eagles 11:00 a.m. Fox - L

Yuck.

Cardinals 6-10

Week 18 (01/07) - v Seattle Seahawks (TBD) - L

This could be interesting depending on where the Seahawks are.

Cardinals 6-11